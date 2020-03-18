Save $350 on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage

B&H Photo is offering the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,449 shipped. Also at Amazon, but shipping is delayed until mid-April right now. Down $350 from its regular going rate of $1,799, this is a match for its all-time low price at Amazon. Offering four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Retina display, Touch ID, the Touch Bar, and more, this MacBook is fantastic for the job. The 13.3-inch form factor allows you to easily take it with you to any room in your house. Plus, the 10-hour battery life means that it’ll be a great companion if you decide to work from the porch as well. Learn more in our hands-on review.

With your savings, be sure to grab this USB-C hub from Anker. It offers 4K HDMI output, dual USB 3.0 ports, SD and microSD support, as well as Thunderbolt 3 and charging passthrough. This provides all of the ports you’re likely missing from Apple’s latest computer in one compact hub that costs just $60 on Amazon.

Want the latest and greatest? Well, we have an exclusive deal on Apple’s brand-new iPad Pro and MacBook Air. Savings of up to $105 can be had right now during pre-orders, so be sure to take advantage while there’s still time.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

2.4 GHz 8th-Generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

