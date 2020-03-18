Score NFL Game Pass for FREE right now through May 31, 2020 ($100 value)

The NFL is offering NFL Game Pass for FREE to all. That’s right, there’s no cost to enjoy the Game Pass for the rest of the season (through May 31, 2020.) Normally $100 for the season, the NFL is offering its subscription-based service for free likely due to the influx of people staying inside and not attending any events right now. While the future is uncertain as to when the next NFL game will take place, Game Pass might be something great for you since it offers the ability to replay any game from previous seasons (2009-2019) in HD with no commercials. Plus, there’s 24/7 coverage of Free Agency, NFL Total Access, and more. Learn more about NFL Game Pass here.

You’ll be able to enjoy NFL Game Pass in several ways, but if you don’t have a way to watch it on your TV right now, we have you covered. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for $23 right now, which is a fantastic savings over its regular $40 going rate. Plus, this is the second-best price that we’ve seen ever, so be sure to hop on this deal before it expires.

NFL Game Pass:

Don’t have time for the full broadcast? Replay an entire game in ~45 minutes with condensed games. It’s every play, back-to-back-to-back. Want to break down tape like the pros, check out the exclusive All-22 angle Coaches Film footage. Access NFL Originals, including previous seasons of Hard Knocks, A Football Life, and Mic’d Up. Breakdown tape with the league’s best players and coaches. Featuring episodes with Andrew Luck, Doug Pederson, Jamal Adams, Jarvis Landry, and more. Replay an entire game in ~45 minutes, every snap back to back to back. Search by player, show, and in-game highlight to find the content you’re looking for. Feel the hometown advantage even when you’re away. Listen to the localized radio feed of your favorite team when you’re on the go.

