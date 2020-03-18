Amazon’s Fire TV Stick hits second-best price at $23 to bring movies to any TV

- Mar. 18th 2020 11:36 am ET

Get this deal
$40 $23
0

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Stick for $22.99 shipped for its Prime members. This is down over 40% from its regular going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If your TV doesn’t offer built-in smart functionality, or if it’s vastly outdated, this is a fantastic way to breath new life into your home theater. Through Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, you’ll be able to enjoy Prime Videos, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, and even Apple TV+. Plus, the included remote packs Amazon Alexa for simple voice commands, allowing you to control what you watch as well as the rest of your smart home with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given your savings here, you might want to consider Amazon’s official Fire TV to Ethernet adapter. It’s available for $15 Prime shipped and lets you ditch Wi-Fi should your wireless network not be the most stable right now.

Want 4K HDR playback? The NVIDIA Shield TV is still on sale for $130. This high-end streamer packs Dolby Vision compatibility and uses Google’s Android TV operating system for an entirely new look. If you’re more into Google’s ecosystem already, this is a great investment for the long term.

Not sure what to watch on your new Fire TV Stick? Well, we recently went over the best free trials to check out if you’re working on social distancing right now, so be sure to give that roundup a look.

Amazon Fire TV Stick features:

  • Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.
  • Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.
  • More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$40 $23
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

In recent years, the streaming media player market has expanded exponentially to include price points for every budget. On top of nearly every major player being involved in this space, various TV manufacturers are now building in streaming functionality to their products. Apple, Roku, Xioami, and Amazon remain to be the most popular names amongst the set-top streaming box category.
Home Theater

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide