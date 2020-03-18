Amazon’s Fire TV Stick hits second-best price at $23 to bring movies to any TV

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Stick for $22.99 shipped for its Prime members. This is down over 40% from its regular going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If your TV doesn’t offer built-in smart functionality, or if it’s vastly outdated, this is a fantastic way to breath new life into your home theater. Through Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, you’ll be able to enjoy Prime Videos, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, and even Apple TV+. Plus, the included remote packs Amazon Alexa for simple voice commands, allowing you to control what you watch as well as the rest of your smart home with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given your savings here, you might want to consider Amazon’s official Fire TV to Ethernet adapter. It’s available for $15 Prime shipped and lets you ditch Wi-Fi should your wireless network not be the most stable right now.

Want 4K HDR playback? The NVIDIA Shield TV is still on sale for $130. This high-end streamer packs Dolby Vision compatibility and uses Google’s Android TV operating system for an entirely new look. If you’re more into Google’s ecosystem already, this is a great investment for the long term.

Not sure what to watch on your new Fire TV Stick? Well, we recently went over the best free trials to check out if you’re working on social distancing right now, so be sure to give that roundup a look.

Amazon Fire TV Stick features:

Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

