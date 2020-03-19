Bolster at-home productivity with Acer’s 24-inch 1080p Monitor: $100 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Acer 24-inch 1080p Monitor (B246HYL) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $43 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This display aims to broaden your productivity horizons by adding 24-inches of additional screen real estate to your setup. Despite its affordable price tag, you’ll garner a 1080p resolution alongside a highly-adjustable stand which allows you easily tilt and pivot your display whichever way is needed. I/O is comprised of DisplayPort, VGA, USB 3.0, and more. Ratings are still rolling in for this specific model but Acer’s monitor lineup is reputable.

Have a modern MacBook, Chromebook, or PC? Chances are you’ve got a USB-C port. If so, I highly-recommend picking up Cable Matters’ USB-C to DisplayPort Cable for $19 to ensure you have a dongle-free connectivity experience.

Oh, and if you’ve yet to upgrade to mesh, swing by today’s Google Nest Wifi deal to score an upgrade for $199. This bundle is at a new all-time low and includes two nodes that are ready to span 3,800-square feet. Nabbing this today will lead to $70 in savings.

Acer 24-inch 1080p Monitor features:

With a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, the B246HYL 23.8″ Widescreen LED Backlit LCD Monitor from Acer displays your photos, videos, multimedia content, word documents, and more with enhanced clarity. In addition to the enhanced resolution, the 6 ms response time offers reduced lag and blur for fast moving videos and games.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!