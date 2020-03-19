Save $70 on Google’s Nest WiFi Router and Point bundle at a new low of $199

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest WiFi 802.11ac Router and Point for $199 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy and direct from Google. Usually selling for $269, today’s offer saves you 26% and marks a new all-time low. This 802.11ac Wi-Fi package from Google is capable of dishing out 3,800-square feet of coverage, blanketing your space in snappy connectivity. With support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds, this system is ready to handle the demands of your household’s streaming, gaming, and web browsing needs. Plus, the main router doubles as a Google Assistant speaker, allowing you to summon the virtual helper for controlling smart home devices and more. In our hands-on review, we called it “a great router, but an even better Assistant speaker.” More below.

If you don’t need the full 3,800-square foot range or aren’t quite sure you’re ready to go all-in on Google’s Wi-Fi system, consider grabbing a single Nest WiFi Router instead. You can bring home the access point and Assistant speaker hybrid for $169 at Amazon, allowing you to reap many of the aforementioned benefits for less.

Don’t forget that you can currently save over 22% on TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac System at $139. This will provide you with a lower-cost way to enjoy whole-home connectivity, though at the expense of the Google Assistant-enabled speaker functionality. There’s also more networking gear in the sale from $10.

Google Nest WiFi Router and Point features:

Nest Wifi blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi.¹ With up to 3800 sq. ft. of coverage, it automatically updates itself to get new features and help your network stay safe. And Nest Wifi points have a speaker with the Google Assistant for extra help around the house.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!