Save $70 on Google’s Nest WiFi Router and Point bundle at a new low of $199

- Mar. 19th 2020 9:58 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest WiFi 802.11ac Router and Point for $199 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy and direct from Google. Usually selling for $269, today’s offer saves you 26% and marks a new all-time low. This 802.11ac Wi-Fi package from Google is capable of dishing out 3,800-square feet of coverage, blanketing your space in snappy connectivity. With support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds, this system is ready to handle the demands of your household’s streaming, gaming, and web browsing needs. Plus, the main router doubles as a Google Assistant speaker, allowing you to summon the virtual helper for controlling smart home devices and more. In our hands-on review, we called it “a great router, but an even better Assistant speaker.” More below.

If you don’t need the full 3,800-square foot range or aren’t quite sure you’re ready to go all-in on Google’s Wi-Fi system, consider grabbing a single Nest WiFi Router instead. You can bring home the access point and Assistant speaker hybrid for $169 at Amazon, allowing you to reap many of the aforementioned benefits for less. 

Don’t forget that you can currently save over 22% on TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac System at $139. This will provide you with a lower-cost way to enjoy whole-home connectivity, though at the expense of the Google Assistant-enabled speaker functionality. There’s also more networking gear in the sale from $10.

Google Nest WiFi Router and Point features:

Nest Wifi blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi.¹ With up to 3800 sq. ft. of coverage, it automatically updates itself to get new features and help your network stay safe. And Nest Wifi points have a speaker with the Google Assistant for extra help around the house.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Google Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go