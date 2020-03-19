RAVPower FileHub Plus is a portable 802.11n Wi-Fi router + more at just $25

HooToo-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the RAVPower FileHub Plus for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code WD030E3U and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular price of over $40, this beast our last mention of nearly $30 and is the best available. With a built-in 802.11n Wi-Fi router, this portable networking solution is a fantastic option for those who find themselves traveling a lot. While right now things seem to be staying closer to the home front, before you know it, it’ll be time to fly across the country again. This portable router also has a SD card reader, Ethernet jack (to turn wired internet to wireless while at a hotel and the like), and can even recharge your phone if need be. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Just $5 puts a spare Ethernet cable in your laptop bag, ensuring you’re always ready to run off wired internet wherever possible. While it’s only 5-feet long, that’s plenty to go from the wall to your laptop or today’s lead deal, depending on which works best.

However, if you’re wanting to bolster your at-home network, then we have the solution for you. Right now you can save $70 on Google’s Nest Wifi, which drops to just $199 with the sale. Plus, we have other 802.11ac routers on sale from $79 in the same post, so be sure to give it a look.

RAVPower FileHub Plus features:

Wireless Router: instantly convert a wired network to wireless network. And bridge and extend WiFi, share internet securely with others

Media Streamer & Sharer: seamlessly share with your families, friends and stream your videos, photos, and music on your connected smartphones, tablets, TVs, media players, Chromecast, Roku, and other DLNA devices

SD Card USB Reader: wirelessly recognize USB flash drive, hard disk, SDHC, SDXC cards with your devices via RAVPower Filehub plus APP, even more support with a usb hub

Upgraded Chip & External Battery Packs: New MTK7620N core built-in chip, better performance in hardware & software. Built-in 6000mAh power bank (5V/1A) enables you to charge most phones at least once

