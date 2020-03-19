Score ANC for $25 with TaoTronics’ Wireless Headphones (50% off)

- Mar. 19th 2020 1:01 pm ET

BesDio (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones (TT-BH047) for $24.99 Prime shipped when coupon code L5G769UL has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If there are times you’d stand to benefit from having active noise cancellation, this offer is a way to affordably cash in on the technology. While not as high-quality as something you’d get from Sony or Bose, they only cost a fraction of the price. When it comes to performance, users will get 40mm drivers, 24-hour battery life, soft ear pads, and a headband that stretches up to 180-degrees without deforming. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Trying to adopt USB-C cables wherever you can? Me too. That’s why I own Cable Matters’ $7 USB-C to Micro USB Cable. If you grab one of these you’ll be able to top off your new headphones and a plethora of other devices while kicking USB-A to the curb.

Want to pair your new headphones with Nintendo Switch? Check out our review of HomeSpot. This handy USB-C device works in portable mode and includes a USB-A adapter for those times when you want to play on the big screen.

TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones features:

  • Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: Cancels unwanted noise for full music immersion when travelling or commuting even in the most crowded environments.
  • Audiophile-Grade Sound: A finely tuned audio symphony pairs with an advanced CSR Bluetooth chip and dual large-aperture 40 mm drivers.
  • Long-Lasting Comfort: Features soft protein ear pads; an adjustable headband made of resilient zinc alloy; and stretches up to 180¡ã without deforming.

