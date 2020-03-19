This wall-mounted desk folds closed when not in use: $88 (Reg. up to $115)

- Mar. 19th 2020 1:58 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Southern Enterprises Willingham Wall Mount Desk for $87.71 shipped. That’s up to $27 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest 1+ year Amazon offer we have tracked. Unlike your average desk, this offering mounts to the wall and folds closed when not in use. This makes it a great option for those that work primarily from a MacBook or similar device and highly cherish keeping their home office tidy. It features a brown mahogany finish that should fit well in a wide variety of rooms. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Today’s savings leave you with plenty left over to grab some of Endust’s Multi-Surface Wipes for $5. These are made with electronics in mind, allowing you to quickly clean your laptop, keyboard, smartphone, and more.

Oh, and if your living room is in need of a refresh, you should peek at the deal we spotted on Modway’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand at $115. This stylish piece of furniture has fallen to a new Amazon low, making now a great time to snatch it up.

Southern Enterprises Willingham features:

  • Wall mounted desk features four compartments, one angled paper organizer, one corkboard, one drawer, and a fold-down desktop
  • Small-space friendly Wall mounted profile works in the home office or living room space
  • Brown Mahogany Finish combines with a rectangular silhouette for effortless, universal style

