Qi charging, HDMI, and USB-A adorn Aukey’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: $27.50 (Save 45%)

AUKEY Store US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub (CB-C70) for $27.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 5J7MS25J during checkout. That’s $22+ off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you plan on working from home throughout the foreseeable future, you’ve likely been arming the office with new peripherals. This can lead to frustration if you have a modern laptop but not all of the necessary USB-C cables. Thankfully this hub makes short work of many connectivity problems thanks to USB-A, passthrough 100W USB-C charging, and 4K HDMI out. You’ll also stand to benefit from built-in Qi capabilities that allow you to charge most smartphones by simply resting them on top of this hub. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’ve never used an Aukey hub before, perhaps you should have a look at our recent review for reference. We unravel everything the company’s 7-in-1 offering is capable of, including 100W passthrough charging, HDMI out, SD/microSD card connectivity, and much more.

Oh, and you may want to swing by the deal we spotted last night on RAVPower’s FileHub Plus at $25. This handy device functions as a portable 802.11n Wi-Fi router, SD card reader, and power bank for your smartphone.

AUKEY 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Wireless Fast Charging: Fast charges your Qi-compatible Samsung phone or your iPhone XS. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging

Convenient Charging: The USB-C Power Delivery port keeps your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptop fully charged up to 100W (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub. Also charges your compatible USB-C phone

Fast Data Transfer: Two USB 3.0 ports support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps

