Best Buy 3-day sale discounts official iPhone cases, 16-inch MacBook Pro, HomePod, more

- Mar. 20th 2020 7:16 am ET

Best Buy has rolled out a new 3-day sale this weekend featuring deals on all the usual categories, including Apple, TVs, smart home and more. Free shipping is available in orders over $35, or you can opt for in-store pickup if your nearest location is still open. Head below for all of our top picks.

A selection of official Apple iPhone cases headlines this weekend’s sale. That includes 25% off for My Best Buy members (free to sign-up), and a return to all-time lows on various models. You can grab iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases for $103.99 (Reg. $129) or iPhone 11 at $99 if you skip over to Amazon, which beats Best Buy’s price by a few dollars currently. Check out the entire selection here.

My Best Buy members can also save $50 on HomePod, which brings the price down to $250. This isn’t as strong of an offer as we’ve seen in recent months, but it’s still the best out there in new condition.

iPad mini 5 is $50 off, as well, matching the deals that we shared with you earlier this week at Amazon. That’s a match of the best we’ve seen so far all-time.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off various models. There’s deals are currently being matched over at Amazon, as well, which is the second-biggest discount we’ve tracked in most instances.

You can check out the rest of Best Buy’s 3-day sale here for more deals across the board.

