Made in the USA Lodge 10.25″ Cast Iron Skillet + $5 gift card now down to $15

Walmart is now offering the Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet (L8SK3) with a $5 gift card for $14.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $26, a very similar setup will run your over $28 at Amazon without the gift card right now. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This made in the USA cast iron skillet is pre-seasoned and provides “superior heat retention.” Lodge’s versatile cookware can be used on the stove top, under the broiler in the oven, on your grill or over the campfire. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s 10.25-inch cast iron gift card combo is about $5 less than Amazon charges for the 8-skillet without the gift card, for comparison. In fact, even the AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan sells for just under $15 and it certainly doesn’t include a $5 Walmart gift card like today’s lead deal. Although you could score some extra AmazonBasics Silicone Hot Skillet Handle Covers starting from $3.50 to protect your hands from the piping hot cast iron.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, we still have some Amazon all-time lows on All-Clad’s oven-safe cookware sets with a lifetime warranty.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet:

Even as our company continues to grow, our cast iron remains American-made in one of our state-of-the-art foundries. We value family, community Hailed as an essential kitchen tool by the country’s leading chefs and publications, the Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet is crafted to cook memorable meals for generations. Featuring an assist handle for great control and an easy-grip handle for lifting or hanging storage when not in use, it provides excellent heat distribution and retention for consistent, even cooking.

