All-Clad’s oven-safe cookware sets + lifetime warranty from $45 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the 2-piece All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Cookware Set (E785S2) for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Walmart and elsewhere, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Take your home chef game up a notch with this hard-anodized aluminum and stainless-steel bonded cookware set. Featuring 8- and 10-inch pans, this set has a scratch-resistant non-stick coating, stainless-steel riveted handles, and is oven-safe so you can finish your dishes off under the broiler like a pro. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers and ships with a limited lifetime warranty. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the same set but with larger 10- and 12-inch pans at $74.99 shipped. While we have seen these ones go for less in the past, today’s offer is the best price we have tracked in years. The same specs and ratings apply to these two, just in a larger form-factor.

But for something significantly more affordable, AmazonBasics has a full 8-piece cookware set for just over $41 shipped right now. It’s certainly no All-Clad and doesn’t come with that lifetime warranty, but it will get the job done and includes a small kitchen’s worth of pots and pans. The 4+ star rating from over 6,000 Amazon customers is nice too.

From furniture to colorful lighting, and even tips on how to leverage Whole Foods delivery during social distancing, the household deals keep coming. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for all of today’s most notable kitchenware and household essential deals.

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Cookware Set:

8 and 10-inch fry pans with wide flat base and versatile low-profile shape. “Lids not included “

Hard-anodized aluminum construction for fast, even heating and easy cleanup; stainless-steel bonded Anti-Warp base; optimized for induction

PFOA-free Scratch Resistant nonstick coating for healthier cooking with less fat; Heat source: induction, gas, electric, ceramic, halogen

