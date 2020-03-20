Stay safe with this Nest Secure + Nest Hello bundle at $359 (Reg. $630)

BuyDig is offering the Nest Secure Starter Kit, Nest Hello Video Doorbell, and two Smart Plugs for $359 shipped with the code IOH27 at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $400 for the Nest Secure Starter Kit at Best Buy, while Nest Hello would set you back an additional $230. This is among the best combined pricing that we’ve tracked for both the Secure and Hello historically and is the lowest available. The Nest Secure Starter Kit includes the hub/keypad, two window/door sensors, two tags, and more. Plus, with Nest Hello, you’ll easily know whether it’s the delivery man at the door or your loved one coming home from a shift at work. Rated 4.1+ stars.

Just looking for a standard alarm system? Ring’s 5-piece starter kit is $199 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not built to be used in a household that’s already established in the Nest ecosystem, you’ll save quite a bit over today’s deal. Plus, even if you get the Ring Video Doorbell, you’ll still only spend $299 total instead of the $359 of today’s lead deal for similar functionality. Just keep in mind you’ll only have 720p video and the sensors that Ring includes aren’t quite as robust as the ones that Nest gives you.

Looking for a more budget-focused solution? Well, Wyze Cam gives you a 1080p video security setup for just $25 shipped on Amazon. There are no window or door sensors here, nor is there an alarm at all, but you’ll easily be able to keep an eye on crucial points of your home, including the front door, garage, and more.

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack features:

The Nest Secure alarm system is easy to live with every day. Just tap Nest Tag on Nest Guard to arm and disarm the alarm – no passcode needed. Nest Detect sensors look out for doors, windows and rooms. And with the Nest app, you’ll always know what’s happening at home.

