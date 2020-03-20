Saucony takes 25% off all sale items + free shipping during its Spring Sale

- Mar. 20th 2020 1:25 pm ET

0

Saucony is offering 25% off all sale items with promo code SPRINGSALE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Boost your spring training with the men’s Hurricane ISO 5 Running Shoes. Originally priced at $165, however during the sale you can find them for $82. These shoes were designed to give you support with every step and are cushioned to add comfort. They also feature breathable material, which is great for when your workouts warm up. Best of all, you can also find this style in a women’s option for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

