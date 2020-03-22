Amazon clears out 2018 iPad Pro inventory with up to $350 off original prices

Following the announcement of new iPad Pro models last week, Amazon is now discounting nearly the entire 2018 lineup in both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. You can save up to $350 off original prices, with deals to be had on 11- and 12.9-inch models. Most are discounted by $150 from the regular going rate. Be sure to browse through each listing to see the full lot of price drops. Free shipping is available for all. Full details below.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!