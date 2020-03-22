Home Depot discounts DEWALT tools, garage essentials, more by up to 40%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select tools, storage, and more. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll find a wide selection of DIY essentials on this landing page from DEWALT, Milwaukee, Husky, and many others. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Driver and accessory bundle for $219. As a comparison, there’s nearly $400 worth of value here if purchased separately, although you’d typically pay around $325 for this bundle. You’ll receive a 20V MAX XR Cordless Impact Wrench with an extra battery and wall charger, plus a carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 450 Home Depot reviewers. You can check out the rest of today’s sale here or find additional deals down below.

Another standout for us today is the Husky 52-inch Workbench at $548. You’d typically pay closer to $600 here in a rare discount from the full price. This model offers nine drawers plus built-in outlets and USB ports, making it easy to charge up your tools, smartphones, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Dive into Home Depot’s 1-day sale for additional markdowns on DEWALT tools, various accessories, and much more.

DEWALT driver bundle features:

The 20-Volt MAX XR 1/2 in. Mid-Range Cordless Impact Wrench with Detent Pin Anvil delivers up to 330 ft./lbs. max of fastening torque and a lightweight, ergonomic design. This tool also features Precision Wrench Control, which helps to prevent overtightening in forward and fastener run-off in reverse. This Mid-Range Cordless Impact Wrench is ideal for grooved couplings, pipe flanges, wheel lugs, concrete anchor setting, and many other applications where a lot of torque is needed in a compact space. The DEWALT DCB205CK kit keeps your power tools running and productive. This kit includes a 5 Ah 20-Volt MAX battery pack, charger and kit bag. The battery and charger are compatible with the entire line of DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Tools and accessories.

