LaCie’s Rugged 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive drops to $80 (Save 20%), more from $60

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 2TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $3.50 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen otherwise. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for adding to your bag. So whether you’re searching for a little extra protection just in case, or plan to put the durable construction to the test while out and about, LaCie’s drive is up to the task. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re also looking at up to 130MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,900 shoppers. Hit the jump for more details.

If bringing 2TB of storage into your everyday carry is a bit much, you can currently save on the 1TB version of LaCie’s Rugged Portable Hard Drive. At Amazon it currently fetches $59.99, dropping the price down from $75. This matches the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in over a month.

LaCie Rugged 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Travel with massive capacity of up to 2TB in an ultra compact portable external hard drive LaCie Rugged Mini. For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s. Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!