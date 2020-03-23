Anker’s work from home sale has batteries, chargers, speakers, more from $10

- Mar. 23rd 2020 9:37 am ET

0

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is opening up today with the Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker for $109.99 shipped headlining the best deals. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to take $90 off the regular going rate. That’s the best price we’ve tracked to date by $9. Anker’s Soundcore Model Zero delivers a sleek design with integrated controls, a built-in handle, and more. With 10-hours of battery life and a water-resistant design, it’s a great way to enjoy music wherever adventures take you…or just at home, for now. You can also connect two devices via Bluetooth, as well, making it easy to DJ parties and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s 60W 6-port USB Desktop Charger for $21.99. It typically goes for upwards of $90 depending on the color. If you’re a multi-device household (who isn’t these days?), this is a great option with up to 2.4A of power per port and 12A overall. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Souncore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Aural Beauty: Crafted from premium materials, Model Zero is a seamless loop of pitch-black that tempts both the eyes and hands. But this carefully designed form offers more than aesthetics; its radial shape offers the perfect structure for a quad-driver array that generates breathtaking, room-filling sound.
  • Hi-Res Audio Certified: A symbol of exceptional audio quality, awarded only to speakers capable of playing the highest-fidelity, better-than-CD-quality sound.
  • Transducers Designed by SCANSPEAK: Scan-Speak driver designs are the undisputed gold-standard for music reproduction, with incredible clarity and astonishing power; used here in The Model Series of wireless speakers for the first time.

