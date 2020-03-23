Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ smartphones at new Amazon all-time lows

- Mar. 23rd 2020 8:19 am ET

Save $200
0

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Usually selling for $1,000, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen at Amazon, and is a new all-time low. You can also save $200 on the S20+, bringing the price down to $999.99 at Amazon. Sporting a 6.2- and 6.7-inch display respectively, Samsung’s latest flagship handsets come equipped with all-day battery life (28- and 34-hours), Super Fast Charging, 128GB of onboard storage, and 5G connectivity. The S20+ stands out with an impressive triple camera array headlined by 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses, which comes backed by Samsung’s Single Take AI. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A perfect way to use your savings is by protecting your new handset with a case. Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S20 Case is a great option for that, and will only run you $12 at Amazon. It leverages the brand’s air cushion technology for shock absorption and pairs a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern and raised lip to protect the screen. 

Or if the 128GB isn’t enough for you, Samsung has graciously included expandable microSD card storage on its latest Android handset. Take advantage of that and use your savings to score one of Samsung’s microSD cards at Amazon. Picking up the 128GB card will double your storage pool and only costs $19.50.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $200
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Android

Android
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go