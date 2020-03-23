Home Depot takes up to 30% off smart locks from Schlage, more for today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select smart door locks and hardware. All orders can enjoy free shipping today. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Encode Smart Door Lock Bundle for $244.99. Originally $350, it tends to be sold around $300 or more regularly. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash upfront. Rated 4.7.5 stars. Check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for more.

Another standout today is the Kwikset SmartCode Halifax Deadbolt and Lever for $89. That’s down from the usual $120 price tag and the best we can find by 15%. This sleek deadbolt combination delivers a modern look to your front door at an affordable price. It features 1-touch locking & programmable codes for keyless entry, making it easy to get in and out while not having to worry about fumbling with your keys. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals in today’s sale with up to 30% off the regular price.

Schlage Camelot features:

Control your home from anywhere with the Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Universal Accent Lever Handle set. It combines advanced features and compatibility with your home automation system, freeing you from the hassles of using keys. The Accent lever features an elegant wave-like design that effortlessly matches a room’s style without overshadowing it, while the Camelot handle set’s scalloped architectural details add instant charm. Our Aged Bronze finish is inspired by traditional design, featuring warm, copper tones that break through its darker, aged exterior. Plus, it’s been designed and tested with strength and durability in mind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!