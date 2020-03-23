Store it all on Seagate’s 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive at $45.50 (Reg. $60)

Staples is offering the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $45.54 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 30231 at checkout. For comparison, both Amazon and Best Buy charge $60 for this drive, and the all-time low at the former is $55. Offering 2TB of storage space, this drive doubles what other offerings in this price range can hold. Plus, with a portable design, there’s no need to carry around external power here, as it runs off the included USB 3.0 cable. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you not need 2TB of storage on-the-go? Well, if you opt to downsize to 128GB, there’s an opportunity to save even more. The Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 128GB Flash Drive is available for $23 Prime shipped at Amazon. Just keep in mind that while it’s more portable, you’ll lose out on quite a bit of potential storage.

However, PNY’s micro 64GB Flash Drive is another great alternative. It comes in a much more compact form factor than even the Samsung above. Plus, at a price of $12 Prime shipped, it’s hard to pass up.

Need more storage space? Don’t forget to check out our post on WD’s My Book Duo 4TB Desktop HDD. While it needs external power, it uses USB-C to hook up to your computer, making it a great investment at nearly $50 off, now $212.50.

Seagate Backup Plus 2TB Portable HDD features:

Store and access 2TB of photos and files on the go with Seagate Backup Plus Slim, an external hard drive for Mac and Windows

This portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure, and is a stylish USB drive

Simply plug this external hard drive for Mac and Windows into a computer via the included USB 3.0 cable to back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups; Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine

