WD 4TB My Book Duo Hard Drive touts USB-C at a low of $212.50 (Reg. $260)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 4TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID USB 3.1 Hard Drive for $212.50 shipped. Usually selling for $260, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Western Digital, that’s good for a 32% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it under $250 and a new all-time low as well. Featuring USB-C connectivity, you’ll be able to take advantage of USB 3.1 speeds. That effectively yields 360MB/s transfers and allows the My Book Duo to work with your Mac right out of the box. There’s also a built-in dual port USB 3.0 hub, WD NAS-specific Red drives, and RAID optimization for drive redundancy. With World Backup Day around the corner, now is a great time to consider upgrading your storage game. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Now if USB-C connectivity or the unique RAID drive redundancy aren’t a major selling point to you, there are plenty of ways to bring more storage to your setup for less. At Amazon, you can grab Western Digital’s highly-rated 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive for $90. Or if you’re looking for even more storage, stepping up to the 8TB Elements drive will only run you $145, still less than the featured deal.

Over the weekend we spotted some notable discounts on LaCie’s Rugged USB 3.0 Hard Drives. Right now you can grab the 2TB version for $80, or step down to the 1TB model at $60.

WD My Book Duo features:

Backup videos, photos, documents and music with this Western Digital My Book Duo drive. Its large 4TB capacity frees up valuable space on your computer, and it has two USB 3.0 ports for connecting additional accessories. This Western Digital My Book Duo drive has 256-bit encryption to keep private files secure.

