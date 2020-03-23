Timbuk2’s newest Flash Sale takes 30% off backpacks, messenger bags, and more

For 2-days only, Timbuk2 is having a Lighten Your Load Sale that’s offering 30% off select styles with code SHOP30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Easily store and tote your 15-inch MacBook in the Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe. Originally priced at $139, however during the sale you can find it for $97. This backpack would be awesome for travel, work, school, and more with padded shoulder straps for added comfort. It also has reflective tape to keep you visible in low light. Plus, you can choose from six color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 below.

Another standout from this sale is the Division Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $76 and originally was priced at $109. This backpack has a padded 15-inch MacBook sleeve and also has a water-bottle pocket for convenience. It also features an array of pockets for organization and storage of your belongings. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

