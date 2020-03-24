At $12, you can grab 4-years of Car and Driver for less than the price of one

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for $12 with free shipping every month. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $20 per year at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $68 in savings and the best we can find. Amazon will sell you a single year for $5 right now with auto-renewals, but that’s still well above the value of today’s 4-year offer. Head below for more details.

Car and Driver covers everything enthusiasts love including road tests and reviews, motorsports, industry news, and much more. It is also now at one of the best prices we have tracked outside of rare holiday offers and well below the best listings at Amazon.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

