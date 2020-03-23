DiscountMags has now kicked-off a Deals of the Week sale with some very notable prices on Golf Digest and more. Starting from just $2.50 per year, you’ll also find deep deals on titles like Entrepreneur, Food Network, Inc., Fast Company, and others. Everything in the sale ships free, will never auto renew on you, and there is absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. Head below for a closer look at our top picks.

Regularly between $20 and $25 per year at Amazon, Golf Digest is seeing a massive price drop today. You can now score 2-years for $4.99 with free delivery every month. That’s just $2.50 per year, one of the best prices we have ever tracked, and the lowest around by a whole lot. Ideal for beginners and veterans alike, Golf Digest features tips from the pros, the best golf courses, product reviews, upcoming tournaments, and much more. Speaking of which, and before we move on to the rest of today’s best magazine deals, be sure to checkout Hautelook’s Golf Shop Sale and the new Travis Matthew shoe line known as Cuater.

As for the rest of today’s magazine deals, here are more of our top picks:

You still have a few more hours to capitalize on this past weekend’s magazine sale with deals from $5 per year (although titles like Golf Digest and others are slightly less in today’s sale). Here are all of our live graphic novel deals and be sure to check out today’s Kindle E-reader sale from $60 before you hit up the March reading list.

Golf Digest Magazine:

Golf Digest magazine also has an instructional section in each issue, which includes tips to help you play like a pro. Professional golfers such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson write new articles for the magazine every month. They detail their experiences on the courses, giving you new ideas to control your swing and lower your score. You don’t need to worry about forgetting anything you learn, either, because each issue has a pocket guide that you can tear off and slip into your pocket to use on the course.

