Track heart rate, sleep, and activity with Fitbit Inspire HR: $79 ($20+ off)

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker for $79 shipped. That’s $21 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is in-line with some of the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked in 2020. Armed with Fitbit Inspire HR, you’ll be ready to track everything from heart rate to sleep. Everything is automated, allowing you to just live your life and let it deliver results when you need them. With 50-meter water resistance, this is a forward-thinking option that’s ready to hit the beach this summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the Fitbit brand in favor of LETSCOM’s Fitness Tracker HR at $25 when clipping the on-page coupon. This drastically reduces today’s spending while still managing to deliver tracking of heart rate, activity, and sleep. It also happens to be Amazon’s best-selling fitness tracker.

Oh, and if you’re a heart-rate tracker that looks more like an actual watch, check out yesterday’s deal on the Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid while it’s $142. The deal is still live, making now an excellent time to snatch it up while at its lowest price to date.

Fitbit Inspire HR features:

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned. The Fitbit Inspire band is made of a flexible, durable elastomer material similar to that used in many sport watches, and fastens with a peg and loop

