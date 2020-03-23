Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch falls to a new low at $142 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $141.67 shipped. Usually selling for $179, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $6, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. During times like these where you’re stuck inside, you might ask what the point of a smartwatch or fitness tracker is. On top of being able to send smartphone alerts to your wrist, vívomove HR monitors heart rate, sleep, and a batch of wellness monitoring tools. There’s also fitness tracking capabilities, so while indoor exercise may be limited, you can ensure you’re getting the right amount of activity in. You’ll also be able to enjoy up to 2-weeks of battery life per charge. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Those in search of a more affordable wrist accessory will be right at home with the Fitbit Inspire HR. Right now you’ll be able to score it for $80 at Amazon, saving you a sizable amount compared to the lead deal. You’ll ditch the more stylish hybrid design, but will still enjoy fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and 5-day battery life.

Elsewhere in the Garmin smartwatch world, we’re still seeing a $150 discount on the brand’s premium Tactix Charlie. That’s on top of some additional discounted wearable priced from $100.

Garmin vívomove HR features:

Fashionably fit is just a tap away with vívomove HR. This stylish hybrid smartwatch features a touchscreen with a discreet display. Precision hands show the time and dynamically move away when you swipe through your messages, heart rate and more. It counts your steps and calories while monitoring wellness, including all-day stress tracking.

