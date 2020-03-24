Grab 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for $30 shipped (Reg. up to $90)

- Mar. 24th 2020 11:10 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $90 $30
0

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-lbs. of its Impact Whey Protein (Chocolate Stevia or Vanilla Stevia) for $30 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages of either flavor to your cart and apply code MPVIP at checkout. Regularly $30 per 2.2-lb. package, today’s deal is about $60 in savings and the best we can find. Whether these are your favorite flavors or you’re looking to try them out for the first time, now’s a great time to give both a shot without committing to massive 11-lb. bags. The MyProtein Impact Whey provides you with 18-grams of protein, just 2-grams of fat, and 100 calories per serving. It is “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the extremely popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein is more than double the price of today’s MyProtein offer. A 5-lb. container goes for $60 at Amazon right now.

With today’s savings, you have more than enough to score a new personal blender, like this Ninja model, for whipping up your smoothies, if not one of those affordable BlenderBottles from $7.

We also have some great workout companion deals on Apple gear right now. The 2nd generation AirPods are $129 at Amazon while Apple Watch Series 5 is at some of Amazon’s best prices yet. Plus, you’ll find even more right here and here.

MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $90 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
MyProtein

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard