Grab 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for $30 shipped (Reg. up to $90)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-lbs. of its Impact Whey Protein (Chocolate Stevia or Vanilla Stevia) for $30 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages of either flavor to your cart and apply code MPVIP at checkout. Regularly $30 per 2.2-lb. package, today’s deal is about $60 in savings and the best we can find. Whether these are your favorite flavors or you’re looking to try them out for the first time, now’s a great time to give both a shot without committing to massive 11-lb. bags. The MyProtein Impact Whey provides you with 18-grams of protein, just 2-grams of fat, and 100 calories per serving. It is “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the extremely popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein is more than double the price of today’s MyProtein offer. A 5-lb. container goes for $60 at Amazon right now.

With today’s savings, you have more than enough to score a new personal blender, like this Ninja model, for whipping up your smoothies, if not one of those affordable BlenderBottles from $7.

We also have some great workout companion deals on Apple gear right now. The 2nd generation AirPods are $129 at Amazon while Apple Watch Series 5 is at some of Amazon’s best prices yet. Plus, you’ll find even more right here and here.

MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

