Refresh old AirPods while the 2nd generation is $129 at Amazon (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case for $129 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate at retailers like Best Buy, comes within a penny of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked, and $10 of the best historic pricing we’ve seen anywhere else. Today’s deal is the greatest we can find that’s currently available. Having recently upgraded from first-generation AirPods, I cannot begin to tell you how much nicer the pairing experience has been here. This is thanks to a new Apple H1 chip that “delivers faster wireless connection to your devices.” I’ve also been enjoying Hey Siri and much-improved battery life as my 3-year-old AirPods would only last around 30-minutes before needing topped off. To sum things up, nabbing these is a decision I have yet to regret and can highly-recommend to others. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Give your new AirPods a dedicated place to recharge with this elago Stand at $11. It features modern styling that’s bound to blend well with your other tech. The design here offers a precise fit for your AirPods, making it a cinch to dock without trying to line up the Lightning connector.

If you’d prefer earbuds with an in-ear fit, don’t forget that you can nab Sony’s XM3 earbuds for $198. With active noise cancellation in tow, these are a great option for those looking to block out distractions.

AirPods 2nd Generation features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!