Save $70 on Vantrue’s N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam at $130, more from $52

Vantrue via Amazon currently offers its N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code V29OOOV5 at checkout. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $9 of the all-time low. This dash cam sports two sensors for keeping tabs on the road at 1440p or inside your car as well at 1080p. Added features like a 1.5-inch display, night vision, Seamless Loop Recording, and more make the cut as well. Over 3,800 customers have left a combined 4.4/5 star rating. More details below.

Also on sale today via Vantrue’s Amazon storefront is its N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam for $51.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and code NUNWBXOF is applied at checkout. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you $28 and matches the Amazon all-time low. This model isn’t as high-end as the featured N2 Pro Uber, but will still record drives and the like with a 1080p sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 825 customers.

Vantrue’s dash cam supports up to 256GB microSD cards, which means you’ll be able to store a large backup of your drives. But if you’re just looking to make sure you’re covered against accidents and the like, a 32GB card will provide plenty of storage. So with your savings, grab Samsung’s microSD card for $22.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility, so in addition to dual 1080P recording, it also comes with 2.5K 2560x1440P@30fps or 1920x1080P@60fps single front recording, which is the best image quality dual dash cam in the market.

