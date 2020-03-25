Best Buy’s 1-day sale offers Retina iMacs under $1,000, TVs, smart home gear, more

Best Buy has a new 1-day sale today featuring a number of price drops across all areas of consumer technology, including Apple products, TVs, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, and curbside pickup is also in option at most retail locations at this time.

Headlining is Apple’s 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB for $999.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $1,299 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since November. Apple includes a 21.5-inch Retina 4K display here built around a 3.6GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB Fusion hard drive. You’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A connectivity, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well. It’s a great machine for budding content creators, web browsing, and light photo editing.

Head below for more from today’s promotion or jump into the entire sale here.

Best Buy is also taking up to $1,050 off various 15-inch MacBook Pro models. This is a great chance to save big on an upgraded previous-generation alternative with deals starting at $2,049.99. Shop the entire selection here.

You’ll find additional top picks and other deals from today’s 1-day sale over on this landing page. But be sure to jump on anything that catches your eye, as this promotion ends tonight.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

21.5-Inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Magic mouse 2

Magic keyboard

