Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G unlocked smartphone hits $680 (Open box, Orig. $1,000)

- Mar. 25th 2020 2:04 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone for $679.99 shipped in excellent open-box condition. Originally listed at $1,000, the S20 5G is currently on sale for $750 at Best Buy when you activate today on a carrier and $800 at Amazon if you purchase it unlocked. Samsung’s latest smartphone packs 5G technology, ready to connect to your carrier’s brand-new towers once the service is live. As an unlocked smartphone, this S20 5G will function on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or T-Mobile, along with multiple MVNO networks. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor here means that you’ll just have to rest your thumb on the display to unlock your smartphone. Plus, the 6.2-inch Infinity-O display is fantastic for watching movies, YouTube videos, and more on. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

While the S20 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage, you can easily expand that if it’s not enough. The microSD slot is easily accessible and supports up to 1TB of external storage. The SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD is a fantastic card to pick up. It’s $50 shipped on Amazon and can easily store plenty of movies, photos, and videos. Plus, the U3 rating means that it’s fast enough to store 4K footage without a problem.

We’d also highly-recommend grabbing a case to keep your smartphone safe. This one from ESR on Amazon is $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s clear, meaning that you can easily see your brand-new smartphone with ease, which is the entire reason you’re picking the blue color, right?

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

