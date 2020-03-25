Add Apple’s AirPlay 2-enabled HomePod to your smart home from $195 ($104 off)

OWC is offering the Apple HomePod AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker in White for $194.99 shipped in new, non-retail packaging. Grab the Space Gray version at $201.99 shipped. This is down from its $299 list price and beats our last mention by $55. This is the first time we’ve seen the HomePod at under $200 in months, making now a great time to buy. I recently switched from Sonos to HomePod in my apartment and haven’t been let down a single time. Smart home control is fantastic, audio quality is superb, and it’s really great to have HomeKit commands anywhere I am. Plus, it’s easy to send audio from my Apple TV to the HomePod whenever I want to listen to something throughout the entire apartment. Learn more in our hands-on review. You’ll get a 1-year OWC warranty with purchase.

Not in the Apple ecosystem? Well, don’t fret. Amazon’s 3rd generation Echo is a great alternative, especially at $100. While it doesn’t pack HomeKit or AirPlay 2, it does tie into Amazon’s Alexa-based ecosystem, which is great if you have a Fire TV or other Echo products.

However, if you’re wanting to make your current speaker system smart, that’s where Echo Input comes in. At $35, it’s a budget-friendly solution if you already have an existing audio setup within your home. Echo Input brings voice commands and the ability to use Spotify and more on your speakers, but you can learn more in our announcement coverage here.

HomePod features:

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound

Spatial awareness that senses its location

Built to bring out the best in Apple Music

Learns what you like based on what you play

Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks

Controls your smart home accessories

Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.

Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.

Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

