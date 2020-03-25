Open Amazon packages like a boss with Kershaw’s Cinder Knife at $7 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife for $7.22 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve seen in 2020. Buyers will garner a 1.4-inch steel blade with a stonewash finish and a glass-filled nylon handle. It’s compact and ready to tackle everything from opening packages, tearing down boxes, removing bottle caps, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Trade a compact design to save a bit of cash with Survivor’s Outdoor Fixed Blade Knife at $6. The blade is 3-inches long, doubling what you get with Kershaw Cinder. A nylon sheath and magnesium alloy fire starter are also included.

If today’s featured deal grabbed your attention because you’re planning on camping in the near future, don’t forget that CamelBak’s Chute Mag Bottle is on sale for $14. This vacuum-sealed bottle is comprised of stainless steel and can keep beverages chilled for up to 24-hours.

Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife features:

1. 4-inch upswept tip blade is made of high-performance 3Cr13 stainless steel with good corrosion resistance

Compact handle features glass filled nylon scales over a steel frame with easy access to the liner lock

Capable of accomplishing many everyday basic tasks including, opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down boxes, removing bottle caps, stripping small wire and more

