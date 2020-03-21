Stainless steel and magnets adorn CamelBak’s Chute Mag Bottle: $14 (Save 35%)

- Mar. 21st 2020 9:25 am ET

$14
Amazon is offering the CamelBak Chute Mag 20-Oz. Water Bottle for $14.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $0.75. This bottle features a high-end look and is paired with vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for 24-hours. Carrying a hot beverage? Those will continue to steam for 6-hours, ensuring you have plenty of time to drink your morning coffee. One other feature worth mentioning is that its handle is magnetic, allowing you to magically rest the cap on top. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t require vacuum insulation or a stainless steel design, Contigo’s highly-affordable 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle may do the trick. I recently stocked up on these as my several-year-old water bottles were showing their age. These were budget-friendly at under $5, and I have been very impressed with the quality.

CamelBak Chute Mag features:

  • New Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking
  • Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours
  • Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

