Withings Steel HR Sport syncs with Apple Health and has hit $139 (Amazon low)

- Mar. 25th 2020 11:38 am ET

$139
0

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $138.74 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $1. I don’t know about you, but current events have brought health to the forefront of my mind. Armed with this Withings smartwatch you’ll be ready to track everything from heart rate to cardiovascular capacity based on V02 max estimations. Wearers can also keep tabs on sleep and activity with automatic syncing to Apple Health, providing iOS users a single place to see all of your fitness and health data. When it comes to wearable battery life, this offering knocks it out of the park with 25-days of power on a single charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of shoppers.

Don’t need a full-blown smartwatch? You can track heart rate, sleep, and activity with Fitbit’s Inspire HR. It’s currently on sale for $79, leaving you with $21 in savings.

If you’re a Fossil fan, be sure to swing by today’s Shopwide Sale to score 30% off watches, handbags, wallets, and more. Our roundup is comprised of top picks with prices that start at $83.

Withings Steel HR Sport features:

  • Heart rate tracking – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR
  • Workout mode w/connected GPS: Maps your session with distance, elevation and pace and now enjoy Strava integration
  • Fitness level – Assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$139
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Withings

Withings
Wearable Apple Health

About the Author