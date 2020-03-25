Withings Steel HR Sport syncs with Apple Health and has hit $139 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $138.74 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $1. I don’t know about you, but current events have brought health to the forefront of my mind. Armed with this Withings smartwatch you’ll be ready to track everything from heart rate to cardiovascular capacity based on V02 max estimations. Wearers can also keep tabs on sleep and activity with automatic syncing to Apple Health, providing iOS users a single place to see all of your fitness and health data. When it comes to wearable battery life, this offering knocks it out of the park with 25-days of power on a single charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of shoppers.

Withings Steel HR Sport features:

Heart rate tracking – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR

Workout mode w/connected GPS: Maps your session with distance, elevation and pace and now enjoy Strava integration

Fitness level – Assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimation

