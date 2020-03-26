This 1000W space heater will keep your home office warm for $13 (Save 50%)

EasyAcc.A Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1000W Space Heater for $12.99 Prime shipped when coupon code SQ7KJHS4 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is the best price we have tracked. Considering that spring has just arrived, we’re bound to see a lot of cool days before full-on warm weather arrives. If your home office isn’t quite as warm as you’d like, this heater is ready to crank out warm air in just 3-seconds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re worried about cold hands, you could opt for these warmers at $6. A total of 10 are included, each of which generates heat for up to 10-hours. These are excellent for camping, fishing, and many other activities.

Speaking of turning up the heat, Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Electric Smoker is $149.50 at Amazon. This deal offers up a respectable $40+ in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

EasyAcc 1000W Space Heater features:

1000W/600W High/Low power PTC ceramic heater element, which can be heated immediately in three seconds, quickly heats the surrounding air and produces a gentle hot air. This space heater is perfect for your entertainment and work space & keep feet and legs warm under the desk. Also, it can be used on the desk to warm hands when you using the mouse and keyboard. No longer feeling cold in this winter!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!