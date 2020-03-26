Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Electric Smoker ships promptly at $149.50 (Save $40+)

Mar. 26th 2020

0

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 30-inch MES 35B Electric Smoker (MB20070210) for $149.43 shipped. That’s $40+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the best price we’ve tracked since early January. With most of us staying home a large majority of the time right now, life can get pretty boring. Thankfully this smoker is here to give you a fun way to spend your time. With it you’ll be able to try your hand at cooking in an all-new way, delivering a new palette to your at-home meals. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ensure your investment stays protected from the elements with a Masterbuilt 30-inch Electric Smoker Cover at $29. This add-on clocks in at a price that’s well under the $40 saved on the smoker above.

While we’re talking outdoor cooking, did you see that Cuisinart smart grills have arrived? Standout features include temperature monitoring and timers, but head over to our release coverage to learn more.

Masterbuilt 30-inch Electric Smoker features:

  • Three chrome-coated smoking racks
  • Built-in temperature gauge
  • Variable temperature control – easy dial temperature settings
  • Removable water bowl – add moisture and flavor

