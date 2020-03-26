You deserve a self-isolation treat, 42+ packs of Ferrero Rocher from $13.50

Mar. 26th 2020

Walmart is now offering a 42-pack of Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Milk Chocolates for $13.38 along with the 48-pack of the Milk Chocolate and Coconut flavor for $16.22. Free shipping is only available on orders over $35, but if you score a few discounted boxes you’ll hit the threshold with no problem. Regularly $25 and $28 respectively, you’ve been stuck inside for a while now and you deserve a treat. For comparison sake, a 48-count box sells for around $24 at Amazon right now. Among Ellen DeGeneres’ favorite products on Walmart, they have a whole hazelnut wrapped in a thin wafer and milk chocolate with hazelnut pieces, and they are delicious. Enjoy! Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you think the 42+ pack options above are little too over indulgent, either send some to another fellow self-isolator or opt for a smaller box. You can score a 24-pack of assorted Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolates for under $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. While not quite as good a per-chocolate value as today’s lead deal, you get multiple flavors and save some cash in the process.

Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Milk Chocolates:

42 delicious Ferrero Rocher milk chocolate candies, presented in an impressive transparent diamond gift box. A tempting combination of smooth chocolaty cream surrounding a whole hazelnut within a delicate, crisp wafer all enveloped in milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnuts. A deliciously elegant confection, wrapped in glittery gold foil, loved, gifted, and this milk chocolate chocolate candy is appreciated all over the world.

