Keep loose cables in check with 3 Twelve South CableSnaps at $16.50 (34% off)

Amazon is currently offering the 3-pack of Twelve South CableSnap Cord Organizers in teal for $16.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $25, like you’ll find on the other styles, today’s offer saves you 34% and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Comprised of genuine full-grain leather with durable metal fasteners, Twelve South CableSnap is a great way to tidy up your charging setup whether it’s for just around the house or your everyday carry. Each of the included three organizers can neatly stow away everything from your MacBook Pro power cable to Lightning cords, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

With a leather build quality, there’s no getting around that these are a more premium option for tidying up loose cables. For those who want to save a bit more cash, it’s worth considering this 4-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties instead. These reusable rubber ties are a more affordable alternative at only $3 and are a more compact way to tame messy cables. Having earned best-seller status at Amazon, they carry a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers.

For something a bit different, yet still more affordable than the lead deal, take a look at this deal we spotted on Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer. Now 30% off, adding this $14 accessory into your bag will ensure that all of your cords, dongles, and other gear stays neatly in place thanks to the elastic straps.

Twelve South CableSnap features:

CableSnaps are full-grain leather wraps that keep your cables neatly coiled and tangle free. All cords are not the same size, which is why we sell CableSnap in packs of three. Each set includes one large and two small cable managers. Use the large CableSnap to wrangle that 2-meter long MacBook Pro USB-C charging cable. The small wraps are great for things like your USB/lightning cable, Apple Watch charging cable and earbuds. Featuring a stitched keeper sleeve your CableSnaps will stay attached to your cords so you don’t lose them when cables are uncoiled and in use, while the metal snap keeps them securely closed.

