Build a towering house with two decks of Bicycle Playing Cards for under $3

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of Bicycle Poker Size Playing Cards for $2.92 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is currently pushed back to April 13, but the price can still be locked in. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Whether you want to build card houses or play a game with others, snatching up this deal is a great way to alleviate some boredom. Since two decks are included, going forward you’ll be ready to play even larger card games with more people. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

It’s hard to find an alternative that beats the price found in the featured deal above. However, folks who own Minecraft can download twelve new worlds for FREE, breathing life into a game that you now have reason to dust off.

That’s not the only free stuff you can nab right now. Sling TV is streaming a selection of news, shows, and movies for FREE too. Get more broad idea of what’s included by checking out our coverage.

Bicycle Playing Cards Deck features:

77-percent of card players rate bicycle as easy to shuffle

Resists bending and folding, best quality card, and lasts the longest

Made in USA

Double pack

