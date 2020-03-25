With daily routines looking considerably different right now, one thing that we all should be able to appreciate is how many companies have provided free content to help keep consumer’s minds occupied. From free Sling TV to Amazon Prime Video, the promotions keep dropping. Well, now Microsoft has joined the party with free Minecraft content that should be great for the entire family. Once claimed, players are able to explore the International Space Station, peek inside the human eye, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Free Minecraft content is here to keep you busy

With a total of twelve new Minecraft worlds to explore, it’s time to dust off your virtual copy of Minecraft. These freebies are aimed at providing players an engaging way to learn and see new things without ever needing to leave home. This is one way Microsoft is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and it hopes to keep “minds sharp and stimulated.”

With quite a few worlds to roam, there should be something in here for the whole family can enjoy. The International Space Station arguably steals the show, but players are also able to peek inside the human eye, tour Washington D.C., take on the life of a Marine Biologist and explore several ocean biomes, and much more.

“Distance learning requires students to be engaged in content in news ways,” explains educator and Minecraft certified trainer Becky Keene. “As they work remotely, they need to have activities and environments that motivate them to learn. Minecraft supports almost any content area, and students can show me their learning without missing a beat!”

Availability

Each of the worlds included in this promotion are available now and free to download. Thankfully a multi-month timeframe exists for players to claim the free Minecraft content, extending through June 30, 2020. Anyone playing on a Minecraft for Bedrock platform are able to take advantage of this promo.

Specific platforms called out include Android, iOS, Kindle Fire, Windows 10, Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Fire TV, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. It’s worth noting that while this is entirely free Minecraft content, everyone still needs to own a copy of the game to take advantage of the offer.

9to5Toys’ Take

As is the case with free Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video, I can’t really see a downside here. Consumers now have more to keep their minds occupied and the Minecraft platform will arguably stand to benefit long-term by growing its user-base and creating memories for kids and families across the country.

I own copies of this game on both Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, so you better believe that I’ll be claiming every bit of free Minecraft content I can get my hands on. You should grab it too and be sure to tell your friends so you have buddies to explore the International Space Station with.

