Vitamix’s Explorian blends smoothies, cooks soups at $200 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

Vitamix is now offering its Explorian Series Professional-Grade 64-Oz. Blender for $199.95 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Simply use code SAVENOW at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally closer to $350, refurbished models sell for $270 at Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. With aircraft-grade stainless steel blades so powerful they can heat up your soup, the Explorian is ready for just about any task out there. Other features include 10 variable speed controls plus manual pulsing, a self-cleaning mode, and a dishwasher-safe 64-ounce low-profile blending container. It ships with a full 3-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the discounted Vitamix price is still too heavy for you, consider Instant Pot’s Ace 60 Cooking Blender. As the name suggests, this model will also cook the soup and blend your smoothies, but for a much more digestible price tag. Currently down at $60 from the regular $99, you can get all the details right here.

Otherwise just scoop up a $37 Magic Bullet Blender bundle for your protein shakes and call it a day. Or head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Vitamix Explorian Series Blender:

With the same enduring quality and trusted blending performance that has made Vitamix® an icon in the kitchen, the Certified Reconditioned Explorian™ Series Blender offers Variable Speed Control and Pulse to create a wide variety of textures, and a 64-ounce low profile container that fits easily below overhead cabinets.

