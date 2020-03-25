Instant Pot’s Ace 60 Cooking Blender is now down to $60 (Reg. up to $99)

Walmart is now offering the Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $99, Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at $71 right now. While we have seen it go for less, today’s deal is the best current price we can find. As the name implies, this thing can blend up your daily smoothies and cook the soup too. Also great for dips, purées, and more, it features eight preset blending programs to take the guess work out of various preparations. But you’ll also find four manual blending options for specific recipes as well as smart hot blending options. A 60-ounce glass pitcher, food tamper, measuring cup, cleaning brush with bristles, and a food-safe strainer bag are all included with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

One interesting add-on for your new kitchenware is the Instant Pot Ace Blender Cookbook. The Kindle Edition happens to be on sale right now for $9.99, down from the usual $20. It features 128-pages of ideas to get you started much like those you’ll find in our roundup of the best new cookbooks for this spring.

Now, if you don’t need your blender to do any cooking, hit up this morning’s deal on the highly-rated Magic Bullet Blender at $15 (Reg. up to $30) and head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender:

The Ace Multi-Use Cooking and Beverage Blender is designed with 8 Smart One-Touch programs. With the Ace, preparing your favorite Smoothie, Purée, Frozen Dessert, Soy, Rice, Nut/Oat Milks, and Soup are as easy as pressing a button! Create homemade, Almond, Nut, Oat, Rice and Soy Beverages along with butters. Not only can you create unique beverages, you can prepare hot soups, purée vegetables and baby food all in one-pitcher. The Ace features 3 manual blending speeds, 4 cold blending programs, and 4 hot blending programs.

