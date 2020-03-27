Instant Pot’s Vortex Pro 10-Qt. air fryer is a best-seller at $140 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-quart 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $139.99 shipped. Also at Crate&Barrel as well as Williams Sonoma. Note: Amazon’s delivery is currently delayed until mid-April, but both other retailers have it in stock for shipping now. Normally $170 or more, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering a 10-quart capacity, this air fryer is designed to make enough food to feed the entire family. Plus, it offers nine functions in a single device. You’ll be able to air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast, dehydrate, and more with the Vortex Pro. Rated 3.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Save big when you ditch the Instant Pot namesake as well as the massive 10-quart capacity and 9-in-1 functions. The Ultrean Air Fryer is available on Amazon for $61 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It has a 4.2-quart capacity, which is plenty for smaller families. Plus, it’s sporting a 4.7/5 star rating from thousands.

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer features:

Healthy: The Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven gives you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get perfect crispy on the outside, tender on the inside results every time.

Save Kitchen Space: The Vortex Air Fryer Oven comes with 9 built-in smart programs: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Toast, Reheat, Proof, Dehydrate and Rotisserie, all in one appliance.

The Perfect Crisp: One-Step Even-Crisp technology allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is .

