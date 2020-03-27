Instant Pot’s Vortex Pro 10-Qt. air fryer is a best-seller at $140 (Reg. $170)

- Mar. 27th 2020 3:00 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-quart 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $139.99 shipped. Also at Crate&Barrel as well as Williams SonomaNote: Amazon’s delivery is currently delayed until mid-April, but both other retailers have it in stock for shipping now. Normally $170 or more, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering a 10-quart capacity, this air fryer is designed to make enough food to feed the entire family. Plus, it offers nine functions in a single device. You’ll be able to air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast, dehydrate, and more with the Vortex Pro. Rated 3.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Save big when you ditch the Instant Pot namesake as well as the massive 10-quart capacity and 9-in-1 functions. The Ultrean Air Fryer is available on Amazon for $61 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It has a 4.2-quart capacity, which is plenty for smaller families. Plus, it’s sporting a 4.7/5 star rating from thousands.

For other kitchen upgrades, our Home Goods guide is a must-see. One of the best deals we’ve seen today so far is the Ninja FreshVac Blender, which is down to $60 right now. That’s over 50% in savings when compared to its regular price, making it a budget-friendly kitchen upgrade.

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer features:

  • Healthy: The Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven gives you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get perfect crispy on the outside, tender on the inside results every time.
  • Save Kitchen Space: The Vortex Air Fryer Oven comes with 9 built-in smart programs: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Toast, Reheat, Proof, Dehydrate and Rotisserie, all in one appliance.
  • The Perfect Crisp: One-Step Even-Crisp technology allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is .

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot Williams Sonoma Crate & Barrel

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide