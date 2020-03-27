Nutri Ninja’s FreshVac Blender is ideal for smoothies at $60 (Reg. up to $130)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy has the Nutri Ninja with FreshVac Blender (BL580) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this model sells in the $80 range at Amazon where it has never gone for less than today’s offer. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Along with the FreshVac pump that “eliminates oxygen from beverages” to enhance “their texture, flavor and color,” this model is ideal for smoothies. But it also features a 1100-watt motor that’s more than capable of purees and other meal preparations with pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns in tow. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if it’s just a basic personal-sized blender for your daily protein shake you’re after, consider the Oster My Blend. While not quite as powerful for meal prep and the like, it is more than capable of whipping up your smoothie and sells for just $20. It is rated 4+ stars from over 6,600 Amazon customers too.

For all your aspiring home chefs out there, we still have deep deals running on the professional Vitamix Explorian as well as Instant Pot’s Ace 60 Cooking Blender from $60.

Nutri Ninja with FreshVac Blender:

Boost nutrition with this Nutri Ninja blender. Its FreshVac pump eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color, and the Auto-iQ technology combines pulsing, blending and pausing patterns for dazzling results every time. This Nutri Ninja blender preserves freshness so you can store and enjoy smoothies up to eight hours.

