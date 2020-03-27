Throw virtual snowballs with Kano’s Frozen 2 Coding Kit: $17 (Reg. up to $30)

- Mar. 27th 2020 12:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit for $16.87 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to $13 off the typical rate there and is within $0.64 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. Whether you have an iPad, or Windows 10 PC, this coding kit is here to deliver both a fun and educational STEM experience. Like many Kano offerings, it takes queues from a movie and this time the company landed on Frozen 2. Going this route allows coders to throw snowballs, make fractals, conjure an ice palace, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Since your new purchase is going to involve a lot of screen interaction, a perfect pairing includes these Endust Wipes for under $5. You’ll score a total of 42 in the package, providing you with a quick and easy way to clean most electronics in your home.

While we’re on the topic of fun and games, did you see our coverage of UNO Minimalista? If not, suffice it to say that it is a gorgeous remake of the classic card game that many of us grew up on.

Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit features:

  • Build a sensor – detect 3D hand motions. Powerful light beams. Learn how it works as you build. Tablet not included.
  • Play with frozen powers – make fractals, build Olaf, conjure an ice Palace.
  • Make your own stories – create rainbow snowflakes, fill the screen with mini svens, throw snowballs. Play with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, as well as brand new Frozen 2 characters.

You're reading 9to5Toys

