Rivet’s stunning Mid-Century Modern TV Stand/Coffee Table hits $238 ($60+ off)

Mar. 27th 2020

Amazon is offering the Rivet Mid-Century Modern TV Console/Coffee Table for $238.18 shipped. That’s over $60 off what it’s been averaging there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been waiting to revamp your living room, today’s deal may be the one for you. It offers a two-toned mid-century style that is ready to breathe new life into your home. Owners will garner a piece of furniture that can be used as a coffee table or a TV console, delivering versatility that can be used for years to come. Reviews are still rolling in, but Rivet is a reputable brand.

Now that you’ve nabbed a new piece of furniture, use a tad of today’s savings to grab some Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $4. These apply a protective layer that resists scratches and UV rays, leading to a longer lifespan thanks to reduced damage and fading.

Does your home office need an overhaul? The Nathan James Kalos Desk is comprised of solid pine and on sale for $90. This price ushers in a new low and reduces what you’d typically spend by $40.

Rivet Mid-Century Modern TV Console features:

This two-toned media console will bring striking mid-century style to your room along with handy storage space. The top is ideal for a TV, with two shelves and two drawers that provide plenty of room for tucking away electronic devices.

