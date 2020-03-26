The Nathan James Kalos Desk is comprised of solid pine: $90 (Save $40)

- Mar. 26th 2020 2:15 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Nathan James Kalos Desk (51002) for $89.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. When it comes to desks on Amazon, it can be hard to find one that ships in less than a month. This offering is currently able to arrive in about a week, making it a great option to nab while you still can if you’re now planning to work from home. It sports “easy 15-minute assembly” and is comprised of solid pine for “added stability.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put a second screen to use when using today’s savings on MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $7. It comes in a wide variety of colorways, including white, which should blend nicely with this desk. When not in use this stand can be fully-collapsed to prevent a cluttered look.

Oh, and if you have a hard time keeping warm in your office, this 1000W space heater can be yours for just $13. That’s an impressive 50% off, making it very affordable to warm yourself up.

Nathan James Kalos Desk features:

  • The Kalos Desk features a table top made of reclaimed wood with two open storage compartments.
  • The X-shaped base is built from solid pine wood with a stretcher for added stability.
  • Lifetime manufacturer warranty: try for 100 days.
  • Easy 15-minute assembly.
  • Length: 40” x Width: 19” x Height: 30″ entryway table.

