Amazon’s in-house Joy-Con Charging Dock is yours for $16.50 (2020 low)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Joy-Con Charging Dock for $16.57 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 15% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2020. This Switch add-on allows you to charge and organize four Joy-Con controllers at once. I’ve personally adopted many similar charging docks for my game room. Not only do I benefit from always having charged controllers, my space is no longer cluttered by a bunch of game gear which I consider to be a huge win. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While playing on the big screen is often the most-ideal situation, there are many times when it may already be in use. If you’ve found yourself in this situation lately, HORI’s Compact Playstand for $13 may be a better use of today’s funds. It uplifts a Nintendo Switch, boosting ergonomics while playing portably.

Speaking of HORI, its Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch is currently on sale for $40.50 at Amazon. I gave it high marks in my hands-on review, dubbing it as “a portable Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.”

AmazonBasics Joy-Con Charging Dock features:

Charging station for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers; charges up to 4 Joy-Cons at a time

Charges all 4 controllers in about 3.5 to 4 hours; 4 individual LED charging indicators

Over-current and over-voltage protection; anti-slip base with 4 rubber feet for stability

